Prominent African-American poet to read at YWCA in Youngstown this week

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Prominent African-American poet Remica L. Bingham is offering a free public reading at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the YWCA Youngstown, 25 West Rayen Ave.

In a program co-sponsored by the YWCA and the nonprofit Etruscan Press, Bingham will read excerpts from her book, “What We Make of Flesh,” a collection of poems.

Director of writing and faculty development at Old Dominion University, Bingham is a fellow of the Cave Canem Foundation, a nonprofit organization that seeks to remedy the underrepresentation of African-American poets in academic programs and writing workshops. Her first book, “Conversion,” won the Naomi Long Madgett Poetry Award.

In partnership with Youngstown State University, Etruscan Press works to produce and promote books that nurture the dialogue among genres, cultures and voices.