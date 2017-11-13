JOBS
Gunfire rocks Northeast Warren neighborhood tonight


Published: Sun, November 12, 2017 @ 9:35 p.m.

WARREN

Residents in the area of Laird Avenue Northeast and Edgewood Street Northeast reported at least 20 shots fired by what may have been a semi-automatic weapon, police said.

According to calls to the Trumbull County 911 Center shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday, two black males got into a car and drove south on Laird.

People who heard the gunfire were not sure whether it was in a house or outside, but Warren police found shell casings next to a home on Edgewood at 8:12 p.m., according to the 911 log.

No one was reported injured

