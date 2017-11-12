JOBS
Gov. Kasich offers prescription to reduce gun violence in America


Published: Sun, November 12, 2017 @ 4:28 p.m.

Associated Press

CLEVELAND

Ohio Gov. John R. Kasich says gun owners and backers of gun-control measures need to find common ground on ways to reduce violence.

The Republican governor in a column published by Cleveland.com and during an interview Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” said it’s time to bring together reasonable people on both sides of the debate.

Kasich points to a similar approach in Ohio where those in law enforcement and community leaders held forums aimed at building trust between police and residents.

That resulted in new standards for police on use of deadly force, body cameras and other issues that have been adopted by hundreds of departments across Ohio.

Kasich says he doesn’t know if bringing together both sides of the gun debate will work. But he says arguing hasn’t been effective.

