Cleveland Browns quarterback knocked out of game

Associated Press

Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Deshone Kizer was knocked out of the game on a hard hit by blitzing cornerback Quandre Diggs.

Kizer lay on the turf while the team's medical staff evaluated him late in the third quarter. He was able to walk off the field, very slowly, before retreating into a blue tent on the sideline. Later, he went toward the locker room.

The winless Browns were tied at 24 early in the fourth quarter in part because of Kizer's play. He threw for a touchdown and ran for a score.