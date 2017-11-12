Canfield government gets three fresh faces in January

Staff report

CANFIELD

Two new faces will join two incumbents on city council in January, and the city also will have a new mayor.

Former naval officer and lifelong Canfield resident Richard Duffett won the election for mayor against opponent and current council President Don Dragish Jr.

Incumbents Charles Tieche and John Morvay retained seats on council, and will be joined by Christine Lucarell-Oliver and Bruce Neff.

Duffett received 1,753 votes in Tuesday’s election, and Dragish received 1,125.

“I think one of the things with the mayor is you become a salesman for the city,” Duffett said. “One of our jobs is to expand the economic base. I feel very strongly that Canfield is a great city, so I feel I can sell it to others.”

Expanding the economic base without imposing additional taxes on residents was at the top of Duffett’s priority list in his campaign. The goal is to bring select businesses to the city, unlike big-box stores, he said.

Duffett said his campaign slogan, “strengthening relationships for a strong tomorrow,” means he wants city government to maintain relationships with the schools, residents and township government.

