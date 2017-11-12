10th 'Memories of Christmas Past' set to open at Youngstown museum on Saturday

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Yearly visitors to “Memories of Christmas Past” at the Arms Family Museum will see the peacock, the snowman building and the storefront decor come back this year.

For the 10-year anniversary of the exhibit, Anthony Worrellia, buildings and grounds supervisor for the Mahoning Valley Historical Society and Christmas architect, and volunteers brought back fan favorites of the past nine installments.

Memories of Christmas Past opens Saturday.

“There’s just nothing like it in this area,” Worrellia said. “It’s actually very reminiscent of the way they would have decorated the downtown stores. It’s truly a one-of-kind exhibit. There’s very rare pieces. These decorations are pretty much long gone. Collectors cherish them for the quality of craftsmanship and the rarity and uniqueness.”

The Arms Family Museum, 648 Wick Ave., is the 1905 arts and crafts home of Olive A. and Wilford P. Arms. The home was bequeathed to the historical society in the 1960s.

Worrellia, a collector of antique Christmas decor, began to transform the home for the holidays 10 years ago.

“The first year we got about 1,500 people,” Worrellia said.

As many as 6,000 visitors have toured “Memories of Christmas Past” in one season.

The exhibition will run through Jan. 7.

