Kids portray favorite princess or super hero for Poland libary event today

POLAND

Samantha Sodeman enjoyed being Princess Sofia, a popular princess in purple.

“Having a never-ending supply of books from the library is a plus,” said the 5-year-old North Jackson girl’s mother, Catherine Sodeman.

Samantha dressed the part – and her mother donated a book – for Saturday morning’s fourth annual Disney Princess and Super Hero breakfast fundraiser at the Poland branch of the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County, 311 S. Main St.

The cost was $15 per child to attend the 90-minute funfest, the proceeds of which are to go toward the library system’s children’s reading programs. Participants also were asked to donate gently used children’s books that will go to the Friends of the Library organization, noted Deborah Liptak, the PLYMC’s development director.

In addition, each youngster received a free ticket to the Disney on Ice show, “Dream Big,” which runs Dec. 7-10 at the Covelli Centre in downtown Youngstown, said Liptak, adding that Saturday’s event drew at least 100 kids.

