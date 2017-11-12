Community thanks vets at annual rotunda ceremony downtown

YOUNGSTOWN

The rotunda of the Mahoning County Courthouse was packed with military veterans and supporters Saturday to honor all military members who have served in peace and in wartime.

The United Veterans Council of Greater Youngstown and Its Environs, in coordination with the Mahoning County Veterans Service Commission, sponsored a Veterans Day ceremony to salute service members from all branches and service eras.

Retired U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Jennifer Baun, president of Northeast Ohio Women Veterans Unit 21, helped spearhead the Veterans Day event.



She said it was “designed to help the community come out and thank the veterans for their service.”

According to Baun, the annual honorarium features informative speakers who talk about their experience in the armed forces, their military jobs and the rich history spanning the eras in which men and women have served.

This year celebrated the centennial anniversary of enlisted military service for women, as well as the 50th anniversary of the U.S. formally entering into the Vietnam War.

