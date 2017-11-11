Toddler treated with overdose reversal drug in Austintown today

Staff report

AUSTINTOWN

A 2-year-old child was treated at St. Elizabeth Emergency and Diagnostic Center on Mahoning Avenue with the opiate reversal drug naloxone this afternoon.

The toddler was taken to the facility about 2 p.m. Afterwards, the child was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital in Akron for additional treatment, the Austintown Police Department said.

The police department took emergency custody of the child, and Mahoning County Children Services will take custody when the child leaves the hospital, said Sgt. Valorie Delmont.

A hearing will take place to determine future guardianship, Delmont said.

It is not known whether the child lost consciousness or consumed an opiate, and the department will continue to investigate the circumstances that caused the child to need naloxone, Delmont said.