Teen pleads guilty in fire truck collision that killed 2

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A 16-year-old girl has pleaded guilty to juvenile charges in the deaths of two teen passengers who died after she drove an SUV through a red light and collided with an Akron firetruck.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports the teen told a Summit County Juvenile Court judge Wednesday that she has no memory of the July crash that killed 15-year-old Briyana Hayes and 16-year-old Lashae Johnson. She pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide and aggravated vehicular assault in a plea deal.

An attorney says the teen is remorseful and has had problems dealing with what happened. One of the teens killed was her cousin. Attorney Adam VanHo called the accident “a tragedy.”

The firetruck was headed to training and didn’t have its lights or sirens on during the collision.