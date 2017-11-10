Taft Promise Neighborhood hosts job fair Thursday

YOUNGSTOWN — The Taft Promise Neighborhood job fair will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the Youngstown Metro Assembly Church, 2530 South Ave.

Recruiters from local businesses and organizations will be available to take employment applications and resumes from city residents. Also, attorneys from Community Legal Aid Services will be there to conduct legal clinics to assist job seekers in need of assistance with driver’s license and other employment obstacle issues.

A resume-writing class will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday at Taft Elementary School, 730 E. Avondale Ave.