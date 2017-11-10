Student council sponsoring food drive

BELOIT

The Student Council of West Branch Middle School is hosting a food drive from today through next Friday to help families in need. Donations may be dropped off at the school. Some of the day’s themes are First Aid Friday; Macaroni Monday (macaoni and cheese, pasta, Spaghetti O’s); Tag team Tuesday (spaghetti and sauce, taco meal kits); Breakfast food Wednesday; Thanksgiving Thursday; and next Friday is Free for All Friday.