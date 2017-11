YOUNGSTOWN

The American Legion George Washington Carver Post 504 will host The Black/Small Business Harvest from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at the post home, 2225 Glenwood Ave. Any business owners wishing to display and sell merchandise should register by calling the post at 330-788-1812, or visit www.americanlegionpost504.com or stop in. Registration fee is $20 for vendors and service providers.