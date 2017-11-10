JOBS
Police hope to stop thieves with GPS-tagged items


Published: Fri, November 10, 2017 @ 9:21 a.m.

CUYAHOGA FALLS (AP) — An Ohio city is testing a new program that involves slipping GPS trackers into various objects, such as purses and packages, and monitoring them for potential thieves.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports Cuyahoga Falls police officers will monitor the trackers nearby on a cellphone app. The app makes a noise when the tagged item is moved.

Democratic Mayor Don Walters says he was inspired by the program’s success in other cities around the country. Walters says he and Police Chief Jack Davis hope awareness of the program will stop people from stealing in the first place.

Davis says the program does not qualify as entrapment since no one is specifically targeted and no one is encouraged to steal the items.

He says the devices will be used year-round.

