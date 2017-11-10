Pa. state police seize gambling machines, $400,000 in cash

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania State Police say they have seized dozens of gambling machines and more than $400,000 in cash.

Police say the raids conducted Wednesday involved electronic machines located in Luzerne, Lackawanna and Wyoming counties. Authorities say the raids were part of an ongoing investigation into illegal gambling.

The raids took place at liquor establishments and other locations, but police did not name the establishments or say if the locations are still open. The news release also did not describe charges police plan to file.

Prosecutions will be handled by the state attorney general’s office.