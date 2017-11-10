Outreach authors to read at main library

YOUNGSTOWN

A public reading featuring three noted authors will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday at Youngstown’s Main Library, 305 Wick Ave. The program will feature Remica L. Bingham, novelist Aaron Poochigian and poet Steven Reese, a professor at Youngstown State University.

The event will be co-hosted by the Friends of the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County and the nonprofit Etruscan Press. For information, call Deborah Liptak, development director of the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County at 330-740-6086.