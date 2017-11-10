JOBS
Mahoning Valley Young Professionals mixer is Nov. 16 in Canfield


Published: Fri, November 10, 2017 @ 2:52 p.m.

CANFIELD — The Mahoning Valley Young Professionals will have a reunion mixer at Whitefire Grille, 6580 Ironwood Blvd., from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Nov. 16.

All former 25 Under 35 Honorees, MVP’s, and nominators are invited to attend the Reunion Mixer to reconnect, network, and celebrate the 2017-2018 25 Under 35 Honorees.

Members get in free and nonmembers must be $10. The event will feature heavy appetizers, networking and a cash bar.

