Mahoning Valley Young Professionals mixer is Nov. 16 in Canfield

CANFIELD — The Mahoning Valley Young Professionals will have a reunion mixer at Whitefire Grille, 6580 Ironwood Blvd., from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Nov. 16.

All former 25 Under 35 Honorees, MVP’s, and nominators are invited to attend the Reunion Mixer to reconnect, network, and celebrate the 2017-2018 25 Under 35 Honorees.

Members get in free and nonmembers must be $10. The event will feature heavy appetizers, networking and a cash bar.