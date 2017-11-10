JOBS
Luke Combs coming to Covelli Centre


Published: Fri, November 10, 2017 @ 11:33 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Country singer Luke Combs will come to Covelli Centre on Feb. 23. Opening act for the 7:30 p.m. concert will be Ashley McBryde.

Tickets are $22 and $27 and go on sale Nov. 17 at noon at ticketmaster.com, by phone at 1-800-745-3000 and at the Covelli box office.

Combs, whose current hit single is “When It Rains It Pours,” was a nominee for New Artist of the Year at the CMA Awards earlier this week.

The 27-year-old North Carolina native released his debut album, “This One’s for You,” in June

