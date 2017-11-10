JOBS
Kasich: Roy Moore 'divisive' and GOP shouldn't support him


Published: Fri, November 10, 2017 @ 2:47 p.m.

COLUMBUS (AP) — Ohio Gov. John Kasich says allegations of sexual misconduct with a minor make Roy Moore unfit to serve and he should leave the race for Senate in Alabama.

In a tweet today, the outspoken fellow Republican said he has "long opposed Roy Moore & his divisive viewpoints" and "the GOP must not support him."

Moore has denied details of a Washington Post report in which an Alabama woman said Moore had sexual contact with her when she was 14 and he was 32.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner and Maine Sen. Susan Collins have also said Moore should leave the race if the allegations are true.

Moore, the GOP nominee, faces Democrat Doug Jones in a Dec. 12 special election.

