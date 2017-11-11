JOBS
Howland, Poland vets inducted into state hall of fame today


Published: Fri, November 10, 2017 @ 10:55 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Vietnam War Air Force veteran James W. Campbell of Howland and World War II Army veteran Howard B. Friend of Poland are from different generations and fought in wars a quarter of a century apart.

Despite those differences, though, they have much in common.

They answered their nation’s call and risked their lives in combat, and are among the millions of military veterans who are being recognized and honored in Veterans Day ceremonies today in the Mahoning Valley and across the country.

Today, they were inducted into the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame in recognition of their lifetime of contributions to their communities and the nation.

Read their stories in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

