Head of Puerto Rico emergency management agency quits post


Published: Fri, November 10, 2017 @ 5:30 p.m.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The director of Puerto Rico's Emergency Management Agency has resigned from his post as the island struggles through the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.

Gov. Ricardo Rossello announced the resignation of Abner Gomez without giving a reason for his departure. Gomez came under criticism for taking a vacation less than a month after the hurricane roared across the island on Sept. 20.

The resignation today came a day after the governor demanded all members of his Cabinet submit unsigned letters of resignation and devote themselves completely to recovery efforts.

The job of running the agency was handed over to Public Security Secretary Hector Pesquera.

Hurricane Maria caused widespread damage and the worst blackout in U.S. history, with much of the island still without power.

