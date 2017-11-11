East High's Jr. ROTC cadets learning to honor sacrifice of soldiers

YOUNGSTOWN

East High’s JROTC cadets showed their patriotic pride in a Veterans Day ceremony in East’s library today morning.

Retired Army Master Sgt. Douglas Moon, East Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps instructor, said Veterans Days events help educate students about the value of a soldier.

“We are teaching the youth the importance of Veterans Day and why we should honor veterans for their dedication and sacrifices,” Moon said. “They need to understand that life’s not free and someday they may be asked to make the ultimate sacrifice.”

Retired Army Maj. Brian Dugan, East JROTC senior instructor, said he enjoys seeing his cadets showcase such a great program.

“We have a lot of great cadets who are very motivated,” Dugan said. “We tell the cadets, ‘This is their program and we are just here to provide guidance.’ It sets them up for success by giving them the tools to be successful after high school.”

