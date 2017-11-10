JOBS
‘Cheetah’ reported in Pennsylvania town was African serval


Published: Fri, November 10, 2017 @ 1:30 p.m.

READING, Pa. (AP) — After receiving reports of a cheetah running loose through the streets of a small Pennsylvania town, police spotted and captured the big cat, which has been identified as an African serval.

The calls about the big spotted feline started coming in Nov. 3, and when Reading officers tracked it down, they also thought they’d found a cheetah.

The Animal Rescue League of Berks County says they got a call from the department about the “cheetah” on Saturday.

When staff responded, they found a cat called an African serval. The cats are illegal to own in Pennsylvania without a license. The animal was declawed and friendly, leading animal workers to presume it had been a pet.

It’s been transported to a big cat rescue group.

