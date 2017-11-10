Butler presents family fun day

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

The Butler Institute of American Art, 524 Wick Ave., will present its annual family fun day Sunday from noon to 3 p.m.

The event, and parking, are free.

Children will explore their creativity in the museum’s Beecher Court with a variety of fun activities, including holiday cookie decorating and “make it-take it” art activities, including etched ornaments, tin punching and snow-globe construction.

Children can have their faces painted, and take selfies with Santa and his elf. Families can enjoy the current exhibitions in the Butler galleries with docent-led tours and treasure hunt activities.

The Butler’s Collections Cafe and its museum store will both be open. The store will offer discounts on select merchandise.

Butler spokeswoman Wendy Swick said the day is an opportunity to encourage families to explore the museum and acquaint them with what it has to offer.

“Last year’s attendance was inspiring,” she said. “Community participation was beyond expectations. But there are families from this area who have never stepped foot inside the museum. We want to reach those folks and show them this is their museum to enjoy.”