Authors, poet to read from their works

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

The Friends of the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County will present “An Evening of Literary Dialog” on Monday from 6:30 at 8:30 p.m. at the Main Library, 305 Wick Ave.

The program will feature authors Remica L. Bingham, Aaron Poochigian and Steven Reese.

Bingham, who serves as director of writing and faculty development at Old Dominion University, has published two collections of poetry: “Conversion” and “What We Make of Flesh.”

She will be joined by New York-based author and translator Poochigian, who will read from his recent book, “Mr. Either/Or,” a hard-boiled detective novel composed entirely in verse.

Reese, a professor of literature at Youngstown State University, has published three volumes of poetry: “Enough Light to Steer By,” “American Dervish” and “Excentrica: Notes on the Text.” He directs the Northeast Ohio MFA in Creative Writing.

For information, call Deborah Liptak at 330-740-6086.