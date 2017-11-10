Austintown Fitch students commemorate Veterans Day

AUSTINTOWN

To commemorate Veterans Day and the 242nd birthday of the United States Marine Corps, Austintown Fitch High School gave an assembly honoring area veterans this morning.

Brian Kennedy, a retired Marine colonel, delivered a speech on selflessness and service directed at students.

"This is a community that loves and honors our veterans, because they have honored and loved us," township Trustee Rick Stauffer said.

Fitch color guard, symphonic band and concert choir performed military and patriotic tunes.