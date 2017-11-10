JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Austintown Fitch students commemorate Veterans Day


Published: Fri, November 10, 2017 @ 10:56 a.m.

AUSTINTOWN

To commemorate Veterans Day and the 242nd birthday of the United States Marine Corps, Austintown Fitch High School gave an assembly honoring area veterans this morning.

Brian Kennedy, a retired Marine colonel, delivered a speech on selflessness and service directed at students.

"This is a community that loves and honors our veterans, because they have honored and loved us," township Trustee Rick Stauffer said.

Fitch color guard, symphonic band and concert choir performed military and patriotic tunes.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes