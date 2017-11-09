JOBS
Youngstown to buy closed St. Vincent facility for $79,000


Published: Thu, November 9, 2017 @ 10:06 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The city’s board of control today approved spending $79,000 to buy the closed St. Vincent DePaul Society dinning hall for a development project.

The city is in negotiations with two companies that will reimburse the money.

One company would turn the location at 208 W. Front St. into an entertainment venue and the other would have the building remain in the city’s possession for beautification purposes.

The $79,000 figure is the appraised value of the building.

The building is near the downtown amphitheater project site.

For the complete story, read Friday’s Vindicator.

