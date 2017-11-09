JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

 

« News Home

Ursuline Auction will benefit students


Published: Thu, November 9, 2017 @ 8:23 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Ursuline High School, 750 Wick Ave., will host its 15th annual Ursuline Auction, “Celebrate Our Legacy,” on Saturday. The event will begin at 6 p.m. and feature four silent tables, a live auction, a basket auction, a gourmet dinner, a cookie table and an open bar.

The cost is $65. New this year is mobile bidding. All proceeds will benefit Ursuline High School students.

For ticket information and reservations, contact Ursuline High School at 330-744-4563, ext. 125 or 131.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes