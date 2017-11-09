Ursuline Auction will benefit students

YOUNGSTOWN

Ursuline High School, 750 Wick Ave., will host its 15th annual Ursuline Auction, “Celebrate Our Legacy,” on Saturday. The event will begin at 6 p.m. and feature four silent tables, a live auction, a basket auction, a gourmet dinner, a cookie table and an open bar.

The cost is $65. New this year is mobile bidding. All proceeds will benefit Ursuline High School students.

For ticket information and reservations, contact Ursuline High School at 330-744-4563, ext. 125 or 131.