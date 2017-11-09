JOBS
Tuxedo business discovers bank account altered


Published: Thu, November 9, 2017 @ 11:10 a.m.

BOARDMAN — Police are investigating a fraud incident reported by a township business, according to a police report.

A manager at Rondinelli Tuxedo, located on McKay Court, reported to police Wednesday that the store’s bank account “had been altered and was no longer receiving income from the store.”

Records show that someone changed the store’s accounts early last month and that at least $72,000 was transferred into fraudulent accounts, according to the report.

The manager told police that several people have access to the information needed to change the accounts.

