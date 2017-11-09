JOBS
Suppression hearings set for December in murder cases involving elderly Trumbull County women


Published: Thu, November 9, 2017 @ 9:55 a.m.

WARREN

Pretrial hearings were in the same courtroom Wednesday afternoon for two men charged with killing elderly women.

Sean M. Clemens, 34, of Church Hill-Hubbard Road, Liberty, is scheduled for an evidence-suppression hearing at 9 a.m. Dec. 21 in the courtroom of Judge W. Wyatt McKay of Trumbull County Common Pleas Court.

Attorneys in the case briefly discussed the suppression hearing and scheduling issues.

Clemens faces charges of aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, arson and tampering with evidence in the April 24 killing of Jane Larue Brown, 84, in her house on Church Hill-Hubbard Road. She lived across the street from Clemens.

Clemens admitted killing Brown and stealing from her home and could get the death penalty if he’s convicted of certain charges.

After Clemens’ hearing, deputies brought Jacob Larosa, 18, of Lafayette Avenue in Niles to the courtroom for a hearing in his case.

He faces charges of aggravated murder, attempted rape, aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary in the March 31, 2015, bludgeoning death of Marie Belcastro, 94, of Cherry Street.

An evidence-suppression hearing in his case is set for 9 a.m. Dec. 28, and his trial is set for Feb. 12. There was little discussion about the case other than confirmation of the schedule in the case.

