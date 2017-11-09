Ryan criticizes Trump for saying he doesn't fault China for usurping US trade policy

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan criticized President Donald Trump for saying he doesn’t fault China for having a “very unfair and one-sided” trade relationship with the United States.

Ryan of Howland, D-13th, said: “Through its willful disregard for international trade laws, intellectual property theft, lax labor laws, dumping of cheap Chinese commodities into U.S. markets, and long history of improperly manipulating its currency, the Chinese government has consistently put a target on the backs of every working-class American and contributed to the hollowing out of the American middle-class. The fact that President Trump would put the blame on the United States instead of China’s outrageous behavior is a slap in the face to millions of hardworking Americans worried about whether their job will be here tomorrow. While President Trump acts tough on China in front of friendly crowds at campaign rallies, this week we saw how he acts when he is face to face with Chinese leaders.”

Ryan added: “Throughout his campaign, Donald Trump promised a get-tough-on-China trade policy and pledged to declare China a currency manipulator on his first day in office. Neither one of those has happened. Instead of tackling issues like illegal Chinese steel dumping, the current administration seems more interested in blaming America than setting a correct path forward that bolsters working families in my district and across the country.”