Police ID motorcyclist shot to death Wednesday

WARREN — A Warren police report identifies the man shot to death while riding a motorcycle at Sixth Street and Deerfield Avenue Southwest Wednesday as Charles R. Parisi Jr., 29, of Vial Road in Youngstown.

The shooting took place at 4:20 p.m. while a Warren school bus was traveling through the neighborhood. The driver reported seeing the victim being shot off of the motorcycle he was riding. The driver left the neighborhood immediately to protect the children on the bus.

Another person called 911 to report hearing two shots and a third person saw a suspect going up to the victim and shooting him again. When paramedics arrived at the scene, they reported the victim was unresponsive.

Deerfield and Surfwood Circle, not far from Tod Avenue Southwest, were closed while police searched for suspects and evidence.

The police report doesn't talk about the school bus or the information witnesses reported or the search for suspects. The detective working on the case declined to talk about the case this morning.

Parisi has been booked into the Trumbull County jail 29 times since October 2007, the most recent time being in November 2015 on an assault charge from 2014.