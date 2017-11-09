Police find weaponry and drugs inside of Campbell man's car

YOUNGSTOWN

Police Wednesday found a loaded .38-caliber revolver, brass knuckles, pills and marijuana inside the car of a Campbell man they arrested following a disturbance about 5:55 p.m. on Youngstown-Poland Road.

Adam Giesey, 32, of Campbell, is in the Mahoning County jail on charges of improper handling of a firearm, possession of drugs and possession of marijuana.

Officers were called to the 400 block of Youngstown-Poland Road for a disturbance and when they arrived a man there told them Giesey had made an obscene gesture toward him at a nearby gsa station and pointed a gun at him.

Giesey was in a car but was turned in such a way that he was shielding something, reports said. When police got to the car they saw Giesey had a pair of brass knuckles on his hand. He was ordered out of the car and when he got out officers found a .38-caliber revolver in a holster behind the passenger’s seat.

The gun was reported stolen out of Boardman earlier this year, a records check showed. Reports said Giesey admitted the gun was his and said he needed it for protection because he has been robbed before.