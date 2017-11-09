Poland Township Park gets 40-acre addition in amended agreement with landfill

POLAND — Township trustees this week approved an amended host agreement with Carbon Limestone Landfill, which is a Republic Services-operated solid-waste disposal facility in the township.

The agreement officially gives the township 40 acres to add to the land the township leases from the landfill for the township park.

The township has a 99-year lease agreement with Carbon Limestone to lease the park land for $1 per year. The new addition includes a wetland area that will be used for educational purposes, a sled-riding hill and a cross-country course.

Those features have been added to the park, with help from Republic Services, over the last few years. The amended agreement finalizes the process of making them part of the park.

