Pennsylvania trooper shot in traffic stop has 2nd surgery


Published: Thu, November 9, 2017 @ 11:54 a.m.

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania State Police say a trooper who was shot several times during a traffic stop has undergone a successful second surgery but is still listed in critical condition.

A state police spokesman says Cpl. Seth Kelly underwent surgery Thursday, a day after authorities said the 13-year veteran likely saved his own life by applying a tourniquet to his leg before help arrived.

Kelly suffered gunshot wounds to his neck and shoulder area and to his leg after the traffic stop erupted into a close-quarters gunfight along a busy road north of Philadelphia.

Twenty-two-year-old suspect Daniel Khalil Clary faces charges that include attempted murder of a law enforcement officer and aggravated assault. Authorities say troopers suspected him of driving under the influence of marijuana. He was also shot.

