Pennsylvania GOP Senate hopeful sees peril in Trump loyalty

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — One of the hopefuls seeking Pennsylvania’s GOP nomination to run for U.S. Senate suggests that backing President Donald Trump is a losing strategy in next year’s election.

Paul Addis said today Republican election losses this week “should be a wake-up call” for the party.

Two-term Democratic Sen. Bob Casey is running for re-election.

Addis says voters are demanding more from politicians and candidates than loyalty to Trump. He says Tuesday’s results show sticking close to Trump isn’t a winning strategy.

Addis is a former energy executive and a first-time candidate who lives in suburban Philadelphia.

Also running are Republicans U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta, state Rep. Jim Christiana, perennial candidate Joe Vodvarka, and Libertarian Dale Kerns.

Real-estate investor Jeff Bartos is dropping out to run for lieutenant governor.