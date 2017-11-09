JOBS
Ohio court clerk’s employee charged with leaking search info


Published: Thu, November 9, 2017 @ 1:08 p.m.

CINCINNATI (AP) — A veteran employee in a southwest Ohio county clerk of courts office has been charged with leaking confidential information from search warrants to a drug suspect who authorities say then warned potential law enforcement targets.

Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil says 45-year-old Yakyma Boyd was arrested Wednesday on two felony counts of tampering with records after an investigation by the sheriff’s organized crime division.

Neil says 49-year-old Earnest Bryant faces tampering with records, drug trafficking, drug possession and weapons charges.

Clerk of Courts Aftab Pureval calls the allegations “grave and serious.” Boyd has been suspended without pay.

Atty. Clyde Bennett says Boyd will fight the charges against her. Court records didn’t list an attorney for Bryant.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation is continuing.

