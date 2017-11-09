Model Railroad Club will have open house

SEBRING

The Sebring Model Railroad Club is having its annual 2017 open house from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. November is National Model Railroad Month and to celebrate, the doors to the clubhouse will be open, and the public is welcome.

The HO scale railroad, the Ohio and Western Allegheny, is inside a former Pennsylvania Railroad station at 216 E. Pennsylvania Ave. in Sebring. The layout is one of the largest operational model railroads in Northeast Ohio.

There’s an 8-foot high mountain, numerous tunnels, bridges and detailed scenery along with sound-equipped trains to give a realistic feel to the layout.

Refreshments will be available. Admission is a donation of $4 for adults and children under 12 are free. Proceeds will help to maintain the clubhouse and layout. Visit the club on Facebook. For information, call 330-966-3186.