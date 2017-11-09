Mahoning County Grand Jury indicts 27

YOUNGSTOWN – A Mahoning County Grand Jury Thursday indicted 27 people including three men charged with engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity for a series of break ins earlier this year.

James Pedicini II, 54 and James Pedicini III, 21, both of Anderson Morris Road in Niles and Andrew Devellin, 20, also of Anderson Morris Road in Niles, each were charged with the second degree felony for a series of break ins in Mahoning County January and February.

Also charged in the case is William Noble, 28, of Struthers Coitsville Road, but he does not face the RICO charge.

The grand jury charged the four with seven counts of receiving stolen property, possessing criminal tools, three counts of breaking and entering and obstructing official business.

The four are not in custody yet because the charges were filed via direct presetment. Devellin and Pedicini III each are free on bond from five counts of breaking and entering they were indicted on earlier this year.

The grand jury also indicted Richard A. Sutherland, 46, Bexley Road, Austintown, aggravated assault and domestic violence.

Others indicted include:

Benjamin Chaibi, 31 and direct presentment Ellzabeth Hall, 28, both of Tenney Avenue, Campbell, six counts of endangering children.

Drequan Abdullah, 18, Starr Street and Brandon Rosa, 19, Whitman Lane, aggravated robbery and robbery with firearm specifications and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Okang Jackson, 43, Castilla Drive, aggravated robbery and robbery.

Charles Allen, 24, Hartzell Avenue, aggravated possession of drugs, falsification and obstructing official business.

Carlos A. Moreno, 60, South Avenue, Boardman, breaking and entering and falsification.

Shemere Danyiell Tindell, 18, Cook Avenue, Boardman, two counts endangering children and domestic violence.

Freddie Lee Bonds Jr., 42, Lake Park Road, Alliance, domestic violence and assault.

Robert P. Donegam, 45, Midway Drive, New Middletown, aggravated theft, extortion and receiving stolen property.

Khamani K. Shabazz, 18, Detroit, Mich., two counts of forgery.

Anthony Bonner, 36, Millet Avenue, possession of cocaine and possession of drugs.

Demetric Cobb, aka Demtric Cobb, 19, West Judson Avenue, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia with forfeiture specifications.

Robert Lee, 18, Elm Street, possession of cocaine.

Steven Moses, 59, Brookline Avenue, aggravated possession of drugs.

Robert Petrovich, 45, North Bon Air Avenue, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael Crytzer Jr., 19, Eigen Street, aggravated burglary, two counts of burglary, domestic violence and criminal damaging.

Stephen E. Hogan, 48, Midland Avenue, breaking and entering and vandalism.

Samantha M. McCourt, 23, Elk Road, Canfield, direct presentment, possession of heroin and aggravated possession of drugs.

Darnell Cross, 28, Miami Avenue, direct presentment, failure to verify current address.

Marcia A. Lalama, 59, Roosevelt Avenue, Niles, direct presentment, theft from elderly.

Chad Behner, 32, Duck Creek Road, Salem, direct presentment, tampering with evidence, illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility, aggravated possession of drugs and OVI.