Lockup List Thursday — Mahoning County jail bookings, releases

BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

BEBBS, MARQUIS L 05/03/1985 STRUTHERS POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs/Drug Abuse

CAMPBELL, KYLE A 02/19/1986 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. FRA Suspension

CONNER, RYAN 04/24/1981 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Theft

CRAWFORD, BRIDGETTE A 11/08/1965 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Domestic Violence

FORD, DURRELL JAMES 11/05/1986 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Fugitive From Justice

GIESEY, ADAM T 09/21/1985 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Aggravated Menacing

JONES, THEARTRIC T 11/14/1967 STRUTHERS POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs/Drug Abuse

KALEY, NIKOLAS 08/25/1989 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Domestic Violence

LIVERMORE, LACEY A 07/08/1990 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Criminal Trespass

MCINTOSH, DERRICK GREGORY 01/07/1969 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Open Container Liquor

TAPSCOTT, JEAN ELIZABETH 08/07/1988 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Possession of Drugs

VOGLE, ANTHONY M 01/05/1981 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Sex Offender Failure To Provide Change Of Address Or Registration Of Address

WASHINGTON, JARELL ARLANDO 10/07/1988 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Fugitive From Justice

==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

HONKONEN, CRAIG R. 12/05/1981 08/09/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

MARSH, MICHAEL LAWRENCE 04/14/1977 11/02/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

PUTNAM, REX A II 05/16/1980 11/03/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

SCHOFIELD, DARLENE M 07/07/1981 11/06/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY