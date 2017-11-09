JOBS
Fox News hires former Trump aide Sebastian Gorka


Published: Thu, November 9, 2017 @ 1:16 p.m.

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News has hired President Donald Trump's former aide Sebastian Gorka as a contributor.

Fox News Channel host Sean Hannity announced the hiring on his radio show Wednesday, saying that Gorka will serve as a national security strategist for the network. A Fox News spokeswoman confirmed his hiring to The Associated Press today.

The British-American Gorka worked as a national security aide to Trump from January to August, when Gorka told the AP that he resigned from the administration. A White House official disputed that claim, saying Gorka didn't resign but "no longer works at the White House."

Gorka is a former Breitbart News editor whose hard-line view on immigration and terrorism led to discord inside and outside the White House.

