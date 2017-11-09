Fitch Art Club brightens Austintown splash pad

AUSTINTOWN

With help from some high school students, Austintown Township Park’s splash pad is looking a lot brighter.

The Austintown Fitch Art Club spent a few nights for several weeks at the park painting school-related graphics on the walls of the splash pad.

“It looks fabulous,” said township parks Supervisor Todd Shaffer. “I love the job they did. I love the artwork that they came up with. What they did on the wall looks exactly like the drawing they sent me.”

The art club takes on tasks such as making decorations for the school, and one of its recent projects was creating all the banners for spirit week. On top of school decoration, members bring ideas to the table and use their time to work on personal projects as well.

“I think it’s good that they’re able to see how their work impacts themselves and the people around them,” said Adam Leskanic, art teacher and faculty adviser for the art club. “They see that they can give back to their community.”

While the club has many members, Leskanic said there is a core group of about 12 students who come out for just about every project.

