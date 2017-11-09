JOBS
Feds charge Ravenna man with selling carfentanil


Published: Thu, November 9, 2017 @ 10:43 a.m.

CLEVELAND

A federal grand jury indicted a Ravenna man for selling carfentanil, an opioid 10,000 times more potent than morphine, U.S. Attorneys said.

The six count indictment charges Deangelo Frost, 28, with distributing narcotics and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

In addition to carfentanil, U.S. Attorneys accuse Frost of selling fentanyl, heroin and synthetic cannabinoids.

Frost sold carfentanil and fentanyl on May 3, according to the indictment.

He has previous convictions for attempted witness intimidation and possession of cocaine, U.S. Attorneys said.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Mahoning Valley Law Enforcement and Portage County Drug task forces.

