Ex-Traficant aide admits stealing $100K-plus from woman with dementia


Published: Thu, November 9, 2017 @ 10:55 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

A former congressional aide and close friend to the late U.S. Rep. James Traficant, who was convicted of 10 felonies, now has a felony conviction of her own.

Linda Kovachik, 70, of Flagler Lane, pleaded guilty Thursday to a felony theft charge for stealing from a 76-year-old woman with dementia.

Prosecutors reduced the degree of the felony because Kovachik cooperated in a civil suit and helped her victim recover money from J.P. Morgan Chase Bank.

The details of the civil settlement were not made public.

Prosecutors also dismissed four charges of forgery.

Police who investigated the case said Kovachik stole more than $100,000.

Prosecutors will ask for a prison term at sentencing, which is scheduled for Jan. 18 at 2 p.m. She could face up to three years in prison and $10,000 in fines.

Her defense attorney did not agree to the recommendation.

Kovachik worked for Traficant from 1985 through 1990 and again from 2000 until he was expelled from Congress in July 2002.

Read more about the case in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

