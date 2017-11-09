Chili competition, concert, set at Austintown Fitch

AUSTINTOWN

Austintown schools bands will perform in the sixth annual Veteran’s Concert and Chili Cook-off on Sunday at Fitch High School, 4560 Falcon Drive.

Music will begin at 5 p.m., with performances from Austintown Middle School’s sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade bands and the Fitch High School Marching band.

Dinner and concert tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children or seniors. For the concert only, tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for children and free for veterans and seniors 65 and older.