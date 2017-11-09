Campbell school will honor veterans

CAMPBELL

Campbell Middle School will honor the community’s veterans at 9 a.m. Friday at the Campbell Elementary/Middle School, 2002 Community Circle. The school will present a slide show that also will be available for viewing on the district’s website and on local channel 19. Students from the fourth-grade fine arts class will provide patriotic music and medleys during the program.

Veterans and their families, as well as all community members, are invited to attend.