Campbell school will honor veterans


Published: Thu, November 9, 2017 @ 8:25 a.m.

CAMPBELL

Campbell Middle School will honor the community’s veterans at 9 a.m. Friday at the Campbell Elementary/Middle School, 2002 Community Circle. The school will present a slide show that also will be available for viewing on the district’s website and on local channel 19. Students from the fourth-grade fine arts class will provide patriotic music and medleys during the program.

Veterans and their families, as well as all community members, are invited to attend.

