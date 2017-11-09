Campbell Memorial students join global stacking effort for Guinness book

CAMPBELL

More than 220 students at Campbell Memorial High School lent their hands and their stacking skills to a global effort to set a record in Guinness World Records.

Students from freshmen to seniors spent part of their Thursday in the school’s gym, stacking up and breaking down plastic sport-stacking cups as part of this year’s Stack Up! event, where participants from around the world tried to set the record for most sport stackers competing in a single day.

This year the number to beat is 622,809 stackers throughout the day.



Sport stacking is a competitive event where participants race to see who can build up and break back down a stack of cups in the fastest time. The stacks – which are pyramids made from two base cups and a single cup atop the two – are built from three sets of three cups. The person who can make the pyramids and break them back down into their original stack the fastest is the winner.

Tula O’Neal, a health and physical education teacher, is one of the event organizers. She said the Stack Up! world record attempt was a good way to challenge students to try something new and work together toward a collaborative goal.

“Stacking builds good hand-eye coordination and it actually challenges both the left and right parts of the brain,” O’Neal said.

