Bursts of orange around Youngstown aim to show support for city schools plan

YOUNGSTOWN

Those bursts of orange popping up across the city are aimed to show support for the Youngstown City School District and the initiatives being implemented by CEO Krish Mohip.

The City of YOUth Leadership Council is launching its “All Out Orange" campaign as the next part of its approach to engage the community around its school district. The group includes community and business leaders, parents, educators, clergy, representatives of non-profit organizations and members of the public who want to see the school district progress and improve.

Michelle Fleming, who leads the campaign, distributed orange lapel pins at a Wednesday evening school board meeting to kick off the intiative. Stakeholders and community members are wearing the ribbons as a way to show support for the initiatives and reforms in the district's strategic plan. Group leaders encourage citizens to join in by decorating their yards and neighborhoods with orange ribbons.

“I appreciate the City of YOUth Leadership Council’s support,” Mohip said. “For our plan to succeed and for that success to be sustainable, we need the community’s help and engagement. Our children need and deserve that.”

The color orange was selected because it symbolizes enthusiasm, joy, sunshine, creativity, happiness, determination and success. The main corridor areas of the city will be targeted with orange bows and ribbons as well as each school as participants paint the town orange.

The City of YOUth Leadership Council was formed to develop partnerships and supports for the city schools in “The City of YOU.” The group published fact sheets last summer regarding the school district’s reconfiguration, honored Mohip on his first year as CEO at a summer reception, helped transition staffs and families into their new schools and welcomed staff back to school with cake and balloon deliveries, donated by various organizations.