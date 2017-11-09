Blackberry Smoke to fill Packard

WARREN

Blackberry Smoke and Aaron Lewis will bring their co-headlining tour to Packard Music Hall on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ($55 and $35, Ticketmaster.com or 800-745-3000).

Atlanta-based Blackberry Smoke has followed the same Southern-rock path blazed by the Allman Brothers, and its 2016 album, “Like an Arrow,” includes an appearance by the late Greg Allman. But the act also explores new musical directions on the album.

“We just want the sound of the band to continue to grow and broaden. We’re not trying to make a hip-hop record,” said singer and principal songwriter Chris Starr with a laugh. “But there’s so many elements to what people call rock. There’s gospel and country and swing and blues. We’re just trying to write songs that include all those different types of elements. It keeps it interesting for musicians and songwriters.”

The five-piece band also includes Richard Turner (bass, vocals), Brit Turner (drums), Paul Jackson (guitar, vocals) and Brandon Still (keyboards).

The latest album from Aaron Lewis, solo country artist and front man of rock band Staind, is 2016’s “Sinner.”