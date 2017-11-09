Area college signings at a glance

AUSTINTOWN FITCH
Khala Cameron — Coppin State (volleyball)
Lauren Dolak — Youngstown State (soccer, track)
BOARDMAN
Kyle Kimerer — Canisius
College (swimming)
Bryan Kordupel — Youngstown State (golf)
Cade Kreps — Akron (golf)
Brian Terlesky — Youngstown State (golf)
Jenna Vivo — Youngstown State (golf)
CARDINAL MOONEY
Kayla Rutherford — Youngstown State (softball)
CHAMPION
Drake Batcho — Cincinnati (baseball)
Megan Turner — Kent State (softball)
COLUMBIANA
Jared Wilson — Wake Forest (golf)
HUBBARD
Adria Powell — Ohio State (volleyball)
Claire Gagliardi — Ohio State (gymnastics)
LAKEVIEW
Annie Pavlansky — Kent State (basketball)
Avrey Steiner — Illinois (softball)
Tori Wells — Findlay (softball)
MCDONALD
Rachel Ward — Lake Erie (softball)
SOUTH RANGE
Brycen James — Ashland (baseball)
URSULINE
Jordyn Kenneally — Alderson Broaddus (softball)
WESTERN RESERVE
Kade Hilles —Tiffin (basketball)
