Area college signings at a glance


Published: Thu, November 9, 2017 @ 12:59 a.m.

AUSTINTOWN FITCH

Khala Cameron — Coppin State (volleyball)

Lauren Dolak — Youngstown State (soccer, track)

BOARDMAN

Kyle Kimerer — Canisius

College (swimming)

Bryan Kordupel — Youngstown State (golf)

Cade Kreps — Akron (golf)

Brian Terlesky — Youngstown State (golf)

Jenna Vivo — Youngstown State (golf)

CARDINAL MOONEY

Kayla Rutherford — Youngstown State (softball)

CHAMPION

Drake Batcho — Cincinnati (baseball)

Megan Turner — Kent State (softball)

COLUMBIANA

Jared Wilson — Wake Forest (golf)

HUBBARD

Adria Powell — Ohio State (volleyball)

Claire Gagliardi — Ohio State (gymnastics)

LAKEVIEW

Annie Pavlansky — Kent State (basketball)

Avrey Steiner — Illinois (softball)

Tori Wells — Findlay (softball)

MCDONALD

Rachel Ward — Lake Erie (softball)

SOUTH RANGE

Brycen James — Ashland (baseball)

URSULINE

Jordyn Kenneally — Alderson Broaddus (softball)

WESTERN RESERVE

Kade Hilles —Tiffin (basketball)

The Vindicator

